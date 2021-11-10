Denali Advisors LLC Has $4.47 Million Position in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Denali Advisors LLC lowered its position in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 315,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,300 shares during the period. Hope Bancorp accounts for 1.7% of Denali Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Denali Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of Hope Bancorp worth $4,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Hope Bancorp by 48.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Hope Bancorp by 1,957.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 9,592 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

In other news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $51,457.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,377.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HOPE traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 921 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,438. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $8.96 and a one year high of $16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.16.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 29.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.36%.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.