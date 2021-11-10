Denali Advisors LLC Acquires 16,560 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,560 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of StoneX Group worth $2,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNEX. AltraVue Capital LLC raised its position in StoneX Group by 148.0% in the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 337,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,466,000 after purchasing an additional 201,310 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its position in StoneX Group by 23.6% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 359,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,483,000 after purchasing an additional 68,596 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in StoneX Group by 45.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 200,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,169,000 after purchasing an additional 62,671 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in StoneX Group by 9.3% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 667,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,501,000 after purchasing an additional 56,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in StoneX Group in the second quarter valued at about $2,537,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNEX stock traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $71.25. The company had a trading volume of 24,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,508. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.65. StoneX Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $72.33.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.67. The company had revenue of $431.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.80 million. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 0.41%. Equities research analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Aaron Schroeder sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total value of $150,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,703 shares of company stock valued at $3,267,313. Insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

