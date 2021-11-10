Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €180.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) received a €180.00 ($211.76) price target from analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 64.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DHER. Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €158.00 ($185.88) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €149.30 ($175.65) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €158.33 ($186.27).

ETR DHER opened at €109.75 ($129.12) on Wednesday. Delivery Hero has a one year low of €91.00 ($107.06) and a one year high of €145.40 ($171.06). The company has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €116.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €117.12.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

