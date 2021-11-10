Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Price Up 1.8% This Week (DVP)

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CURRENCY:DVP) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. One Decentralized Vulnerability Platform coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has a total market cap of $2.48 million and approximately $306,356.00 worth of Decentralized Vulnerability Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.26 or 0.00051220 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001495 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $151.08 or 0.00225891 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000514 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00011852 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.51 or 0.00091976 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004234 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Coin Profile

DVP is a coin. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2018. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 522,405,821 coins. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official website is dvpnet.io . Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official Twitter account is @dvpnetio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The full name of DVP is the Decentralized Vulnerability Platform and it is the first decentralized vulnerability platform in the world. The DVP community is a decentralized autonomous organization, which is responsible for the vulnerability identification from multi-dimensions and comprehensive. At the same time, it acts as the core bridge between the white hats and the blockchain projects to provide an efficient and transparent blockchain security information platform, which will help improve the overall security awareness and build a better blockchain ecology. The DVP community will provide some public welfare services, in which the white hats can help the blockchain projects identify the security vulnerabilities and deliver them to DVP. As rewards, the white hat will by paying the corresponding bounty. By this model, it will lead to the achievement of a win-win virtuous circle for both the blockchain projects and the white hats. “

Buying and Selling Decentralized Vulnerability Platform

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Vulnerability Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Vulnerability Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentralized Vulnerability Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

