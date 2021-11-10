DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $7,639.00 price objective on the stock.

DCCPF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered DCC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DCC in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DCC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,867.00.

OTCMKTS DCCPF remained flat at $$83.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 80 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31. DCC has a 52-week low of $83.10 and a 52-week high of $87.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.40.

DCC Plc provides international sales, marketing, and business support services. It operates through the following segments: DCC LPG, DCC Retail & Oil, DCC Healthcare, and DCC Technology. The DCC LPG segment operates a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales and marketing business with operations in Europe, Asia, and the US with a developing business in the retailing of natural gas and electricity.

