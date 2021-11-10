Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Announces Earnings Results

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ DAWN traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.90. The stock had a trading volume of 49,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,995. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.91. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $17.19 and a 52 week high of $28.70.

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.