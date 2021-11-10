Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Announces Earnings Results

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ DAWN traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.90. The stock had a trading volume of 49,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,995. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.91. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $17.19 and a 52 week high of $28.70.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.25.
About Day One Biopharmaceuticals
Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.
