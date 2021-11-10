Dash (DASH) Reaches Market Cap of $2.43 Billion

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 9th. In the last seven days, Dash has traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar. Dash has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion and approximately $732.68 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dash coin can now be purchased for $233.39 or 0.00348958 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00013386 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004185 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00004812 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000107 BTC.

About Dash

Dash (CRYPTO:DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,422,904 coins. The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

