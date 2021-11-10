DAOstack (GEN) Market Cap Hits $3.23 Million

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 9th. One DAOstack coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0658 or 0.00000098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DAOstack has a market cap of $3.23 million and $171,854.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DAOstack has traded up 1.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DAOstack Profile

DAOstack (GEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

