Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Danaher makes up about 1.1% of Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Danaher were worth $5,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Danaher by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 2,154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total transaction of $105,170,192.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 692,723 shares of company stock valued at $214,345,054. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.36.

NYSE DHR traded up $1.62 on Wednesday, hitting $300.81. The stock had a trading volume of 30,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,679,127. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $211.22 and a one year high of $333.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $214.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $312.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.66.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.65%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

