Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $334.36.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $2.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $301.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,679,127. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Danaher has a 12-month low of $211.22 and a 12-month high of $333.96. The company has a market capitalization of $215.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $312.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $288.66.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Danaher will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 10.65%.

In other Danaher news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,629,977. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total value of $105,170,192.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 692,723 shares of company stock valued at $214,345,054 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 69.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,461,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $779,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,819 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,621,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,889,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,659 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Danaher by 47.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,241,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $869,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,777 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 92.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,747,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $472,276,000 after purchasing an additional 841,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Danaher by 2.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,144,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,234,975,000 after purchasing an additional 786,018 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

