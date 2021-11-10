Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) EVP Aziz Aghili Sells 26,504 Shares of Stock

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) EVP Aziz Aghili sold 26,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $624,434.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Dana stock opened at $23.11 on Wednesday. Dana Incorporated has a 52-week low of $15.54 and a 52-week high of $28.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). Dana had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dana Incorporated will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Dana from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Dana from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dana from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Dana from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dana in the third quarter valued at about $269,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dana by 120.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 546,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,157,000 after purchasing an additional 298,533 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Dana by 1.5% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $68,469,000 after buying an additional 44,807 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Dana by 9.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 143,952 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after buying an additional 12,417 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Dana by 351.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 115,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after buying an additional 89,603 shares during the period. 92.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

