Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Hits New 52-Week High at $60.16

Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $60.16 and last traded at $60.16, with a volume of 1279 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.24.

CUBI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Customers Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.44.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $1.49. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 30.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $95,029.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven Issa sold 1,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total value of $79,762.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,246 shares of company stock worth $1,323,192. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $26,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 23.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.