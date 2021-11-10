CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for CURO Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the highest is $0.20. CURO Group posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CURO Group will report full-year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $2.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CURO Group.

Get CURO Group alerts:

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. CURO Group had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 27.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CURO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CURO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of CURO Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of CURO Group in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of CURO traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.46. 2,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,953. CURO Group has a 1-year low of $7.67 and a 1-year high of $20.81. The company has a market capitalization of $706.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. CURO Group’s payout ratio is 21.26%.

In other CURO Group news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 26,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $437,181.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,460.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 213,001 shares of company stock valued at $3,728,120 over the last three months. 52.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CURO Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 75,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in CURO Group by 158.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 20,924 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in CURO Group during the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CURO Group during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in CURO Group by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 8,909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

Read More: Beta

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CURO Group (CURO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CURO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CURO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.