CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) CFO Sells $774,354.00 in Stock

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) CFO Ashish Agrawal sold 20,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total value of $774,354.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ashish Agrawal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Ashish Agrawal sold 9,400 shares of CTS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $355,414.00.

CTS stock opened at $36.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. CTS Co. has a 12 month low of $28.72 and a 12 month high of $39.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 0.78.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. CTS had a positive return on equity of 13.67% and a negative net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $122.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CTS Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. CTS’s payout ratio is -14.41%.

CTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered CTS from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered CTS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CTS by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,053,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,179,000 after buying an additional 41,235 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of CTS by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 769,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $22,599,000 after buying an additional 94,428 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of CTS by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 765,317 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,439,000 after buying an additional 11,489 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CTS by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 557,901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,731,000 after buying an additional 22,241 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CTS by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,365,000 after buying an additional 4,787 shares during the period. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

