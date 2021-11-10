Crown Trading 5.3% Lower Over Last Week (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. In the last week, Crown has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. One Crown coin can now be bought for about $0.0657 or 0.00000096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Crown has a market cap of $1.87 million and approximately $2,332.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Crown alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68,376.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $712.79 or 0.01042441 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.66 or 0.00278843 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $156.57 or 0.00228979 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00028324 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003146 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

Crown (CRYPTO:CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 28,384,521 coins. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform . Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Crown Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crown and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.