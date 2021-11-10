Critical Comparison: Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) and Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI)

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) and Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Inotiv and Absci’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inotiv -6.83% -14.51% -4.46% Absci N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Inotiv and Absci’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inotiv $60.47 million 13.86 -$4.68 million ($0.40) -131.55 Absci $4.78 million 275.55 -$14.35 million N/A N/A

Inotiv has higher revenue and earnings than Absci.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.7% of Inotiv shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.3% of Absci shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of Inotiv shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Inotiv and Absci, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inotiv 0 0 2 0 3.00 Absci 0 4 2 0 2.33

Inotiv presently has a consensus target price of $40.50, suggesting a potential downside of 23.03%. Absci has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 110.82%. Given Absci’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Absci is more favorable than Inotiv.

Inotiv Company Profile

Inotiv, Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Contract Research Services and Research Products. The Contract Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing. The Research Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets vivo sampling systems and accessories, physiology monitoring tools, liquid chromatography, and electrochemistry instruments platforms. The company was founded by Peter T. Kissinger in 1974 and is headquartered in West Lafayette, IN.

Absci Company Profile

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process. Absci Corporation is based in VANCOUVER, Wash.

