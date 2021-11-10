Credits (CS) Hits Market Cap of $8.92 Million

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. Credits has a total market cap of $8.92 million and $367,135.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Credits coin can now be purchased for $0.0399 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Credits has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Credits

Credits is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Credits Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

