Credit Suisse AG Sells 63,842 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 176,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 63,842 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $5,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 365,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,556,000 after acquiring an additional 154,531 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 215,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after acquiring an additional 26,587 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 158.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 86,012 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 245,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,687,000 after acquiring an additional 20,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 73,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 17,981 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDU stock opened at $28.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.91 and a 12 month high of $35.02.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.14). MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

