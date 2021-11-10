Credit Suisse AG Has $6.37 Million Holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273,432 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $6,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BECN. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the second quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 47.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 18.1% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 15.6% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter valued at $207,000.

In related news, CEO Julian Francis acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.90 per share, with a total value of $244,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 116,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.31 per share, with a total value of $6,000,447.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BECN stock opened at $58.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.33. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $34.77 and a one year high of $60.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BECN. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.15.

Beacon Roofing Supply Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

