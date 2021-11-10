Covalent Hits 24 Hour Volume of $7.55 Million (CQT)

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 9th. One Covalent coin can now be purchased for $1.13 or 0.00001695 BTC on major exchanges. Covalent has a total market capitalization of $56.30 million and $7.55 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Covalent has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001496 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.63 or 0.00075702 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.07 or 0.00077857 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.50 or 0.00102416 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66,994.25 or 1.00168440 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,702.80 or 0.07031528 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00020390 BTC.

Covalent Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,665,076 coins. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq . The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Covalent Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using U.S. dollars.

