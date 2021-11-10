Cornichon Reaches Market Cap of $1.86 Million (CORN)

Cornichon (CURRENCY:CORN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. Cornichon has a total market capitalization of $1.86 million and $8,348.00 worth of Cornichon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cornichon has traded up 4% against the dollar. One Cornichon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000178 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001547 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.69 or 0.00072278 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.91 or 0.00074165 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.02 or 0.00097559 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,662.37 or 1.00100433 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,561.61 or 0.07061595 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00019842 BTC.

About Cornichon

Cornichon’s total supply is 16,345,918 coins and its circulating supply is 16,104,070 coins. Cornichon’s official website is cornichon.ape.tax . Cornichon’s official Twitter account is @cornfieldfarm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CORN is designed to be the governance token for CORN. It is claimed that once deposited in the pool, the stakers don’t need to do anything and will continue to receive CORN token rewards from providing liquidity going forward. “

Cornichon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cornichon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cornichon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cornichon using one of the exchanges listed above.

