CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) Shares Gap Down to $17.76

CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.76, but opened at $15.75. CorePoint Lodging shares last traded at $15.56, with a volume of 186,985 shares changing hands.

CPLG has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised CorePoint Lodging from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on CorePoint Lodging from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CorePoint Lodging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $909.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.92 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.15.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.54. CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 6.05%. Research analysts forecast that CorePoint Lodging Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CorePoint Lodging in the third quarter worth about $569,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in CorePoint Lodging in the third quarter worth about $381,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 59.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in CorePoint Lodging in the third quarter worth about $487,000. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 0.8% in the third quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 110,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

CorePoint Lodging Company Profile (NYSE:CPLG)

CorePoint Lodging, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of midscale and upper-midscale select service hotels. Its portfolio includes hotels located near employment centers, airports and major travel thoroughfares. The company was founded on May 8, 2017 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

