Contrasting All For One Media (OTCMKTS:AFOM) & Isos Acquisition (NYSE:ISOS)

All For One Media (OTCMKTS:AFOM) and Isos Acquisition (NYSE:ISOS) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

Get All For One Media alerts:

This table compares All For One Media and Isos Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets All For One Media 556,520.81% -355.53% 118,258.92% Isos Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for All For One Media and Isos Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score All For One Media 0 0 0 0 N/A Isos Acquisition 0 0 2 0 3.00

Isos Acquisition has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.71%. Given Isos Acquisition’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Isos Acquisition is more favorable than All For One Media.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.6% of Isos Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of All For One Media shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares All For One Media and Isos Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio All For One Media $10,000.00 335.14 -$8.73 million N/A N/A Isos Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Isos Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than All For One Media.

All For One Media Company Profile

All For One Media Corp. engages in the development of entertainment and media content. The company specializes in creating, launching, and marketing of original pop music performed by boy bands and girl groups. It also produces motion pictures, pre-recorded music, television, live concert performances, and licensed merchandise. The company holds interest in the projects Crazy for the Boys, Drama-Drama and Dream Street. All For One Media was founded on March 2, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Isos Acquisition Company Profile

Isos Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for All For One Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for All For One Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.