Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) Shares Gap Up to $4.11

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.11, but opened at $4.34. Contango Oil & Gas shares last traded at $4.34, with a volume of 8,880 shares traded.

MCF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens downgraded Contango Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet downgraded Contango Oil & Gas from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

The company has a market capitalization of $846.95 million, a PE ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Contango Oil & Gas had a positive return on equity of 24.31% and a negative net margin of 33.80%. The firm had revenue of $83.64 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Contango Oil & Gas by 114.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 67,736 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 36,174 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Contango Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Contango Oil & Gas by 236.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,463 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 43,877 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Contango Oil & Gas by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,595,901 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,853,000 after purchasing an additional 131,738 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Contango Oil & Gas by 31.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,804 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares during the period. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Contango Oil & Gas Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)

Contango Oil & Gas Co is an oil and natural gas company. The firm engages in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of crude oil and natural gas properties. Its operation focuses in Permian Basin, South Texas, Southeast Texas East Texas, Wyoming, and Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Kenneth R.

