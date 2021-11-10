CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CONSOL Energy Inc. is a producer and exporter of high-Btu bituminous thermal and crossover metallurgical coal. It owns and operates productive longwall mining operations primarily in the Northern Appalachian Basin. CONSOL Energy Inc. is based in CANONSBURG, Pa. “

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of CONSOL Energy from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

NYSE CEIX traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.81. 556,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,328. The stock has a market capitalization of $820.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 2.56. CONSOL Energy has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $36.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.58 and a 200-day moving average of $20.93.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($3.90). CONSOL Energy had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a positive return on equity of 11.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, analysts expect that CONSOL Energy will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 67.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 47.0% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 14,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 4,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 2,451.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 5,418 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CONSOL Energy

CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment, which consists of mining, preparation, and marketing of thermal coal, sold primarily to power generators.

