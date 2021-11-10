Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.96 Million

Equities research analysts expect Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) to report sales of $27.96 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Conifer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $26.54 million to $30.60 million. Conifer reported sales of $26.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Conifer will report full year sales of $118.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $116.54 million to $121.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $122.58 million, with estimates ranging from $121.03 million to $125.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Conifer.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $35.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.52 million. Conifer had a net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%.

CNFR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet cut Conifer from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of CNFR stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.76. The stock had a trading volume of 11,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,091. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $26.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.21. Conifer has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $5.00.

In other news, Director Joseph D. Sarafa purchased 38,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $103,777.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Conifer stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 39,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.41% of Conifer at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Conifer

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment involves in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance.

