Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Shares Gap Down to $93.60

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $93.60, but opened at $91.10. Confluent shares last traded at $89.37, with a volume of 78,722 shares.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CFLT. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Confluent in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Confluent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Confluent from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Confluent in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Confluent from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.96.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.83.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.72 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 72.10% and a negative net margin of 76.90%. Confluent’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $1,461,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. 16.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Confluent

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

