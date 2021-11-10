Conceal (CCX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.28 Million

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. During the last seven days, Conceal has traded 21.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Conceal coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000668 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Conceal has a total market cap of $5.28 million and $126,382.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,815.57 or 0.98872769 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.91 or 0.00053810 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $239.56 or 0.00349271 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $358.81 or 0.00523133 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00004794 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.62 or 0.00158358 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00012715 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001356 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001188 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

Conceal (CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 19,909,604 coins and its circulating supply is 11,520,211 coins. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

