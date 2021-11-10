COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:CMPS traded down $2.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.50. 1,821,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,771. COMPASS Pathways has a twelve month low of $28.58 and a twelve month high of $61.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 3.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.90.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CMPS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on COMPASS Pathways from $79.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on COMPASS Pathways from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on COMPASS Pathways from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in COMPASS Pathways stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) by 99.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,343 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.24% of COMPASS Pathways worth $3,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 17.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

