Comparing Emergent Capital (OTCMKTS:EMGCQ) and Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT)

Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) and Emergent Capital (OTCMKTS:EMGCQ) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Midwest and Emergent Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Midwest $10.58 million 14.63 -$12.44 million N/A N/A Emergent Capital $41.53 million 0.79 $14.50 million $0.06 3.67

Emergent Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Midwest.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Midwest and Emergent Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Midwest 0 1 1 0 2.50 Emergent Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Midwest presently has a consensus target price of $70.00, suggesting a potential upside of 69.04%. Given Midwest’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Midwest is more favorable than Emergent Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Midwest and Emergent Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Midwest N/A -20.88% -1.87% Emergent Capital N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.0% of Midwest shares are held by institutional investors. 30.3% of Midwest shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 48.9% of Emergent Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Emergent Capital beats Midwest on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Midwest Company Profile

Midwest Holding, Inc. engages in the provision of insurance services. It offers underwriting and marketing of life insurance and annuity products. The company was founded by Rick D. Meyer and Travis R. Meyer on October 31, 2003 and is headquartered in Lincoln, NE.

Emergent Capital Company Profile

Emergent Capital, Inc., a specialty finance company, invests in life settlements. As of August 31, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 500 life insurance policies. The company was formerly known as Imperial Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Emergent Capital, Inc. in September 2015. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida. On October 15, 2020, Emergent Capital, Inc., along with its affiliate, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

