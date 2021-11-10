Colony Group LLC Has $12.15 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Colony Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,985 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $12,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keel Point LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 373,385 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $240.10 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $168.34 and a 1 year high of $244.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $225.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.35.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

