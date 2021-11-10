Colombier Acquisition Corp – Class A (NYSE:CLBR) Shares Up 0.2%

Colombier Acquisition Corp – Class A (NYSE:CLBR)’s share price shot up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.72 and last traded at $9.72. 613,035 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 919% from the average session volume of 60,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.68.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Colombier Acquisition Corp – Class A stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Colombier Acquisition Corp – Class A (NYSE:CLBR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.14% of Colombier Acquisition Corp – Class A at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colombier Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Colombier Acquisition Corp. is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

