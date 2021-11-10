Colliers Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW)

Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Colliers Securities in a research note issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$24.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.85% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$20.00 target price on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.88.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

Shares of TSE SW traded up C$2.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$22.89. The company had a trading volume of 256,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,909. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$20.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$20.45. Sierra Wireless has a 1 year low of C$13.86 and a 1 year high of C$28.23. The stock has a market cap of C$851.32 million and a P/E ratio of -13.02.

Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.47) by C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$163.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$144.43 million. Analysts predict that Sierra Wireless will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.