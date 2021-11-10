Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) issued its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 123.04% and a negative net margin of 63.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS.

NASDAQ CHRS traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.87. 8,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,878. Coherus BioSciences has a 1-year low of $12.21 and a 1-year high of $22.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CHRS shares. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

In other Coherus BioSciences news, Director James Healy sold 100,150 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $1,808,709.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell sold 3,507 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $58,917.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 389,733 shares of company stock worth $6,479,172. 12.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

