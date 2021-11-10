Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Director Carl Ledbetter Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.66, for a total transaction of $9,833,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Carl Ledbetter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 8th, Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total value of $6,850,500.00.

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $204.60 on Wednesday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $58.34 and a one year high of $218.00. The company has a market cap of $63.92 billion, a PE ratio of -292.28 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 5.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.11.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $172.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. Cloudflare’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 6.2% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 21,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 27.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,016,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,604,000 after buying an additional 221,982 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 19.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares during the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the second quarter worth approximately $3,696,000. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 25.5% during the first quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 106,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 21,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Argus raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $140.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.97.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

