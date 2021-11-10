Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Director Carl Ledbetter Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.66, for a total transaction of $9,833,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Carl Ledbetter also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 8th, Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total value of $6,850,500.00.
Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $204.60 on Wednesday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $58.34 and a one year high of $218.00. The company has a market cap of $63.92 billion, a PE ratio of -292.28 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 5.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.11.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 6.2% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 21,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 27.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,016,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,604,000 after buying an additional 221,982 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 19.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares during the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the second quarter worth approximately $3,696,000. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 25.5% during the first quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 106,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 21,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Argus raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $140.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.97.
About Cloudflare
CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.
Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?
Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.