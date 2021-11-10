Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development and commercialization of critical care products targeting medical needs with a focus on anti-infective products, adjunctive cancer care and prescription products. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey. “

NASDAQ CTXR traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,395,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,163,842. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.47. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $4.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.21.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTXR. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 17.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of critical care products, with a focus on anti-infectives in adjunct cancer care, unique prescription products, and stem cell therapy. It is currently advancing four proprietary product candidates: Mino-Lok, which is an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome.

