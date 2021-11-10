Cipher (CPR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4,252.00

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded up 87% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. Cipher has a total market capitalization of $118,906.72 and approximately $4,252.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cipher coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Cipher has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.78 or 0.00422235 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000163 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000077 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001345 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $664.87 or 0.00978903 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Cipher Coin Profile

Cipher (CPR) is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,283,402 coins. The official website for Cipher is ciphercryptotech.org . Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cipher

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cipher should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cipher using one of the exchanges listed above.

