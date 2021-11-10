Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $159.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.72% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Choice Hotels have outperformed the industry so far this year. The company reported third-quarter 2021 results, with earnings surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues missing the same. The top and the bottom line increased on a year-over-year basis. The company is benefiting from continual expansion strategies through acquisitions and franchise agreements. Also, focus on the loyalty program bodes well. The company continues to focus on expansion strategies, enhancement of the mid-scale brand as well as transformation and advancement of the Comfort brands to drive growth in the upcoming periods. However, we believe that the pandemic is likely to persist and have an adverse material impact on the company and the hospitality industry.”

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.75.

CHH traded down $2.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,225. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.45. Choice Hotels International has a twelve month low of $96.53 and a twelve month high of $152.74.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $323.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.99 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 258.96% and a net margin of 23.80%. Choice Hotels International’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Choice Hotels International news, CFO Dominic Dragisich sold 2,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total value of $266,714.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,335,000.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Simone Wu sold 2,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.39, for a total transaction of $276,234.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,323 shares of company stock valued at $3,005,337. 21.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the second quarter worth about $27,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 280.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 11.3% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

See Also: Market Timing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Choice Hotels International (CHH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.