Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 33,982 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 254,541 shares.The stock last traded at $15.66 and had previously closed at $14.51.

KDNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of -0.04.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.12. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,885.36% and a negative return on equity of 52.69%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Chinook Therapeutics news, COO Tom Frohlich sold 13,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $208,890.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Dobmeier purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.74 per share, with a total value of $82,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 217,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,604,010 and have sold 1,413,770 shares valued at $19,788,891. 29.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $2,412,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 308.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 409,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,363,000 after acquiring an additional 309,154 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $360,000. Altium Capital Management LP raised its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 102.4% during the second quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 416,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,882,000 after purchasing an additional 210,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 108.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 9,711 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

