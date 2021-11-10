Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Issues Earnings Results

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.54), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 54.07% and a negative net margin of 42.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ CSSE traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,925. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.88. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $47.72. The company has a market cap of $291.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.44.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.90.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) by 1,035.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,960 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.47% of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment worth $2,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 31.44% of the company’s stock.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

