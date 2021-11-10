ChemoCentryx’s (CCXI) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink restated their buy rating on shares of ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on ChemoCentryx from $28.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James raised ChemoCentryx from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ChemoCentryx from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.00.

NASDAQ CCXI opened at $38.02 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.95 and its 200 day moving average is $19.43. ChemoCentryx has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $70.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 33.17% and a negative net margin of 568.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ChemoCentryx will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder (International) Ltd Vifor sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $157,720,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 161.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,723,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,249,000 after buying an additional 2,917,258 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ChemoCentryx by 5.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 898,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,034,000 after purchasing an additional 44,828 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 831,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,594,000 after purchasing an additional 67,091 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 718,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,832,000 after purchasing an additional 137,610 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 116.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 472,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,222,000 after purchasing an additional 254,402 shares during the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

