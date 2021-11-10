Chegg’s (CHGG) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

CHGG has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Chegg from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $88.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Chegg from $95.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Northland Securities downgraded Chegg from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Chegg from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.06.

Shares of NYSE CHGG opened at $30.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.07. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -500.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 13.64, a current ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Chegg has a twelve month low of $29.65 and a twelve month high of $115.21.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Chegg had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chegg will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Chegg by 2.6% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chegg by 100.6% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Chegg by 4.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Chegg by 1.9% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Chegg by 6.7% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

