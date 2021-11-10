Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 490,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,087 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.97% of Barnes Group worth $25,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Barnes Group by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Barnes Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Barnes Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in Barnes Group by 61.4% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 18,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 7,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Barnes Group by 30.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

B has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Barnes Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist lowered their price objective on Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.29.

Barnes Group stock opened at $43.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Barnes Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.84 and a 12 month high of $57.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.24.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $325.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.14 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

