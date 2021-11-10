Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 575,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,709 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $24,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Rush Enterprises by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Rush Enterprises by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. 73.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Rush Enterprises stock opened at $53.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.98 and a 200 day moving average of $46.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.30. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.87 and a 1 year high of $55.71.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 16.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is 20.49%.

RUSHA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Rush Enterprises from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

In other news, EVP Derrek Weaver sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.21, for a total transaction of $1,018,095.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott T. Anderson sold 16,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $862,507.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,001 shares of company stock valued at $2,359,132. 12.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

