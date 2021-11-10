Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 183,657 Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) by 17.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,240,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 183,657 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in APi Group were worth $25,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APG. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in APi Group during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in APi Group during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in APi Group during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in APi Group by 105.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in APi Group by 45.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. 75.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APG opened at $22.45 on Wednesday. APi Group Co. has a twelve month low of $15.06 and a twelve month high of $23.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.82 and a beta of 1.04.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $978.00 million during the quarter. APi Group had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 25.92%.

About APi Group

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

