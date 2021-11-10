Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 138,460 Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 5.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,467,952 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 138,460 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing were worth $25,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXL. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 307.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,740 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 99.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,004 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 2,039.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

AXL stock opened at $9.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.87. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $13.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.40.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.14. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 43.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. American Axle & Manufacturing’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.13.

American Axle & Manufacturing Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.