Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.22-0.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.22. Certara also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.220-$0.260 EPS.

Shares of Certara stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.72. The stock had a trading volume of 807,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.82. Certara has a 1 year low of $23.75 and a 1 year high of $45.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.02.

CERT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Certara from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.33.

In other news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 5,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.38, for a total value of $186,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Justin Edge sold 3,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,552,923 shares of company stock valued at $436,581,347. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Certara stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) by 1,297.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Certara were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

