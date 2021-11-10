Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Shares Gap Down to $42.90

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $42.90, but opened at $42.00. Certara shares last traded at $42.95, with a volume of 349 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CERT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.02.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Certara, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.38, for a total transaction of $186,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jieun W. Choe sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $354,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 330,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,366,114.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,533,569 shares of company stock valued at $436,048,338. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CERT. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Certara by 597.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 15,086 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Certara by 337.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 218,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,977,000 after buying an additional 168,951 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Certara by 131.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Certara in the 1st quarter worth $2,151,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Certara in the 1st quarter worth $219,000. 48.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Certara Company Profile (NASDAQ:CERT)

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

