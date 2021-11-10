Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Receives $89.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.80.

CCS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Century Communities from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Century Communities from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Century Communities from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Shares of Century Communities stock traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.25. The stock had a trading volume of 8,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,171. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Century Communities has a 1 year low of $38.80 and a 1 year high of $83.20.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.57. Century Communities had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $958.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Century Communities will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.80%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Century Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Century Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Century Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Century Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Century Communities by 195.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.