Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centogene is a commercial-stage company focused on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic data into actionable information for patients, physicians and pharmaceutical companies. The Companys goal is to bring rationality to treatment decisions and to accelerate the development of new orphan drugs by using their knowledge of the global rare disease market, including epidemiological and clinical data and innovative biomarkers. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Centogene from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centogene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

Shares of Centogene stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.91. 39,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,011. Centogene has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The company has a market capitalization of $196.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.94 and a beta of -2.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.22.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.11). Centogene had a negative return on equity of 25.39% and a negative net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $62.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.53 million. On average, analysts expect that Centogene will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Centogene by 15.5% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,923,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,173,000 after acquiring an additional 258,413 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Centogene in the second quarter worth about $195,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Centogene by 213.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 12,715 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Centogene by 50.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 452,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,724,000 after acquiring an additional 151,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centogene during the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Centogene

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

